French Dark Comedy Film About Butchers 'Some Like It Rare' Trailer

"It's so delicious, is it really pork?" Brainstorm Media has revealed an official US trailer for an indie dark comedy horror film from France titled Some Like It Rare, though the French title is much more amusing: Barbaque. This premiered at genre festivals last year and is finally getting an Alamo Drafthouse theatrical release in October before it lands on VOD. When a struggling butcher accidentally kills a vegan activist, he uses his skills to dispose of the body… to the delight of his clueless customers. After 30 years of marriage, their marriage bed is as alive as the sausages in the counter. Love, business - nothing works out. Until they discover a new type of meat they can offer… Yet another cannibalism film out this year on top of Fresh and Bones and All, oh boy. Starring Fabrice Éboué, Marina Foïs, Jean-Francois Cayrey, Lisa Do Couto Texeira, Victor Meutelet, Stephane Soo Mongo, Virginie Hocq, and Christophe Hondelatte. This looks like a kooky comedy that only the French could serve up, making light of murdering people to keep a butcher's shop in business. What a strange premise. But hey, that's what cinema is all about, right? Right!?

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Fabrice Eboué's Some Like It Rare, direct from YouTube:

Butchers Vincent and Sophie's business is going under and their relationship is on the rocks. But their lives are changed forever when Vincent accidentally kills a vegan activist vandalizing their store. To get rid of the corpse, he butchers the body and Sophie accidentally sells the meat. Never has their product been more successful with their customers to the extent that they just might be tempted to kill again… Some Like It Rare, originally known as Barbaque, is directed by French actor / filmmaker Fabrice Eboué, director of the film Coexister, and a co-director of the films Case Départ and Le Crocodile du Botswanga, previously. The screenplay is written by Fabrice Eboué and Vincent Solignac. It's produced by David Gauquié and Julien Deris from Cinéfrance Studios. This initially premiered at the 2021 L'Étrange Festival in France last year. Brainstorm Media will open Eboué's Some Like It Rare exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse theaters (NY & LA) on October 7th, 2022, then on VOD starting October 14th this fall. Who would like to try some?