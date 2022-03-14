French Fantasy Sci-Fi Series 'Parallels' Official Trailer from Disney

"Remember the Bermuda Triangle?" Disney has revealed a trailer for a new sci-fi series from France called Parallels, debuting for streaming in just a few weeks. This is actually set around the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, located right on the French-Swiss border. The lives of the four friends Bilal, Romane, Samuel and Victor are completely turned upside down when a mysterious event ensures tears them from their world and each of them finds themselves in a different parallel world. They do everything possible to understand what exactly happened and look for a way to return to their original timelines before alerting their futures. Starring Thomas Chomel, Omar Mebrouk, Jules Houplain, Jade Pedri, Naidra Ayadi, Guillaume Labbé, Gil Alma, Elise Diamant, Dimitri Storoge, Agnès Miguras, Maxime Bergeron, Victoria Eber, and Timoté Rigault. This trailer doesn't look as good as it should. It seems lke a wannabe Disney+ version of "Dark" but without the subtleties that make that show fantastic. Plus the English dub is just bad.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s series Parallels, direct from YouTube:

Disney+'s series "Parallels" tells the story of four young friends — Bilal, Romane, Samuel and Victor — whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious experiment in the LHC on the French-Swiss border scatters the group into different parallel timelines. The four teenagers will do all they can to understand what has happened to them and try to get back to the carefree innocence of their former lives together in the same timeline. Parallels, also known as Parallèles in French, is a series featuring episodes directed by Benjamin Rocher (The Horde, Goal of the Dead, The Squad, "Moah") and Jean Baptiste Saurel (2morrow Far Away, French Touch: Girls on Fire) working together for their first time. With writing by Quoc Dang Tran and Anastasia Heinzl. Produced by Eric Laroche and Raphaël Rocher. Disney will debut the Parallels series streaming on Disney+ worldwide starting March 23rd, 2022 this month. Who's curious?