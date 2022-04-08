From Jamaica to Brooklyn in Crime Thriller 'Respect the Jux' Trailer

"When your back is up against the wall, it don't take much for someone or something to get you to that turning point." Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for a crime thriller titled Respect the Jux, marking the debut of filmmaker Ganaga Goba. This also happens to be the name of a rap song ("Respect the Jux") by Lloyd Banks and Vado and Dave East - but there's no connection between these two. In this film, a corrupted young man ventures to the United States in quest of the American Dream, and forms a band of robbers to obtain it. The story follows a young Jamaican boy named Cat, who recreates his local gang from Jamaica in Brooklyn, but ends up in big trouble during a botched robbery. He goes on the run all the way down to Miami for a confrontation with his old gang. Jaime Lincoln Smith stars as the main character Cat, with an indie cast including Tony Sirico, Tobias Truvillion, Ciera Payton, Luis Da Silva Jr., Ari Stachel, and Lisa Ferreira. This trailer builds to a big shoot out at the end! Though it doesn't look great.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ganaga Goba's Respect the Jux, direct from YouTube:

Cat (Jaime Lincoln Smith) was left in Jamaica by his mother at the age of eleven in pursuit of a better life. It would be six years later until she was able to send for him and his sister. Within those six years of her absence, Cat becomes a member of The Order, a local gang. Moving with his mother in a small apartment in the ghettos of Brooklyn, NY he would become obsessed with obtaining his own vision of the American dream. He finds himself working in a supermarket for minimum wage living with his mother after years of hardship. Cat reforms The Order based on the gang he once belonged to in Jamaica to obtain his quest of becoming rich. During a botched robbery, one of them accidentally shoots the daughter of the Mayor of New York City. Cat fleas to Miami and then calls on the members of The Order. A huge score leads to a shootout between members of The Order and the cops and only one man escapes. Respect the Jux is both written and directed by filmmaker Ganaga Goba, making his feature directorial debut with this. Goldwyn Films will release Respect the Jux in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 6th, 2022 coming up soon.