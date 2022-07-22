From the Director of 'Sharknado' - Monster Horror Film 'Nix' Trailer

"We're letting our imagination get the best of us." 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror creature feature titled Nix, the latest from a genre filmmaker named Anthony C. Ferrante. He is the very same director who made all three of the Sharknado movies for Syfy Channel, but that's not all he can do! Nix is Ferrante's first dramatic horror film since his 2005 hit Boo. A family finds themselves on a dark, scary journey into their own self-created madness when a mysterious entity manifests itself. It is described as "a modern-day horror movie dealing with trauma and addiction and how a tragedy twenty years prior tears apart a family." The indie horror film stars James Zimbardi, Michael Paré, Skyler Caleb, Angie Teodora Dick, and Dee Wallace. The gnarly lake creature in this isn't that scary, just a man in some latex prosthetics. But I like the themes involving the question of whether they manifested this horror themselves.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony C. Ferrante's Nix, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by Germanic folklore, a tragedy at a mysterious lake continues to haunt a family years after the incident. While Jack Coyle (James Zimbardi) struggles to keep his shattered family together, a strange and powerful entity reveals itself again, opening the wounds for another tragedy to occur. As Jack deals with the consequences, he also must protect his young niece from this frightening creature which threatens to destroy everyone. Nix is directed by genre filmmaker Anthony C. Ferrante, director of the Sharknado trilogy, plus the films Boo, Headless Horseman, and Zombie Tidal Wave, and lots of other junk TV movies previously. The screenplay is written by Skyler Caleb, Anthony C. Ferrante, Woodrow Wilson Hancock III, and James Zimbardi. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 Pictures will release Ferrante's Nix in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 27th, 2022 later this year.