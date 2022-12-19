Full Behind-the-Scenes Preview for 'M:I - Dead Reckoning Part One'

"How do we involve the audience? I just want to give them that thrill." Paramount has debuted the full 10 minute behind-the-scenes preview for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One online after first showing in theaters with Avatar: The Way of Water. As everyone knows, they shot both of the next movies back-to-back - Dead Reckoning: Part One and Part Two, opening in the summers of 2023 and 2024. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt formerly of the IMF, off on more covert missions to save the world. The cast in Part One includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, and Cary Elwes. This featurette focuses on a few of the big stunts, mainly the motorbike parachute jump off of the famous cliff in Norway. I'm amazed to see how many times they did prep jumps just to find the perfect place to setup the camera, and make sure everything works well for the shot in addition to Cruise's safety. That's some serious commitment. This is behind-the-scenes marketing I dig, especially since it doesn't open for 7 more months.

A behind-the-scenes featurette for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the amazing teaser trailer for M:I - Dead Reckoning Part One right here to view more.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, and the third in the series directed by McQuarrie, following Rogue Nation and Fallout. Ethan Hunt returns with his regular team for more covert missions around the world to save us all from mayhem and destruction. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is once again directed by American filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, director of the movies The Way of the Gun, Jack Reacher, plus both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation & Fallout previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher McQuarrie. Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller. Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jake Myers. Paramount Pictures will debut McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters worldwide starting on July 14th, 2023 next summer (delayed from this year). Part Two will then arrive in theaters starting June 2024. Watch the very first teaser trailer here.