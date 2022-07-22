Full Comic-Con Trailer for 'LOTR: Rings of Power' with Orcs & Sauron

"Find the light, and the shadow will not find you." Straight from inside Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon has revealed an epic full 3-minute trailer for their Lord of the Rings series, titled The Rings of Power. The series is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map. This trailer is part of their expanding marketing campaign, which is in its final stages considering the series is set to premiere in just a few months. The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, and Maxim Baldry. This new trailer finally gives us a look at the the orcs, a glimpse of Sauron, and many other mysterious characters from this LOTR series. This is the best trailer yet - they've saved all the best footage for Comic-Con, of course. Finally properly excited for this.

Here's the full Comic-Con trailer for Amazon's series LOTR: The Rings of Power, direct from YouTube:

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new series developed by Amazon Studios, in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay are showrunners and developed the streaming series adaptation, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the Lord of the Rings novel and the previus films. J.A. Bayona directed the first two episodes of the first season, Wayne Che Yip directed four episodes, and Charlotte Brändström directed two. Amazon debuts The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series streaming on Prime Video starting on September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. Who's ready to start watching?