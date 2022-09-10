Full Disney+ Trailer for Halloween Comedy Sequel 'Hocus Pocus 2'

"If we intend to live past sunrise, we have to steal their souls!" Disney has debuted the second trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, arriving 29 years after the original movie became a fan favorite. The three witches are back for more fun - and souls: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunite for this sequel. The live-action, long awaited follow-up to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters for more mayhem, will debut on Disney+ at the end of September just in time for Halloween season. The sisters return to modern day Salem, and three friends must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches. Hocus Pocus 2's cast also features Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belisa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Nina Kitchen, and Taylor Paige Henderson. This definitely does look like a direct-to-TV sequel most of us should avoid. The only part that made me laugh is the zombie joke at the end.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Anne Fletcher's Hocus Pocus 2, from Disney's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Fletche's Hocus Pocus 2 here to view even more footage.

"This Halloween Season, some legends never die…" It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson Sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by American filmmaker / choreographer Anne Fletcher, director of the films Step Up, 27 Dresses, The Proposal, The Guilt Trip, Hot Pursuit, and Dumplin' previously. The new screenplay is written by Jen D'Angelo ("Workaholics", "Young Rock"). Produced by Lynn Harris; co-produced by Steven Haft. Disney will release Hocus Pocus 2 streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting on September 30th, 2022 later this year. Who's planning to watch this?