Full HBO Trailer for Doc 'Gaming Wall Street' About GameStop Stock

"The GameStop frenzy ripped the curtains of how rigged our markets really are." HBO has revealed the trailer for a doc titled Gaming Wall Street, the second doc about the GameStop stock debacle. Paramount also already debuted their own doc GameStop: Rise of the Players on Paramount+, and HBO has dropped in with their rival offering on the same story. "The underdogs had the upper hand, but then what happened?" Gaming Wall Street is narrated by Kieran Culkin, best known recently as Roman on HBO's "Succession". The director explains: "I wanted to create a compelling documentary about a niche online community which grew into the movement behind GameStop and momentarily shifted the balance of power on Wall Street. I saw a great need for access to education about investing. We have the opportunity to right a decades-old wrong created by powerful firms that have been gaming the system to the detriment of society. I hope that viewers will feel empowered to see themselves as investors and be part of a much-needed reform." Let's go.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO's docu-series Gaming Wall Street, from YouTube:

Narrated by Kieran Culkin, this HBO documentary explores the historic 2021 short squeeze of GameStop, and how a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street. "Gaming Wall St peels back the layers of one of the most talked about news stories in 2021, revealing the systemic issues and underbelly of the financial world." Gaming Wall Street is a two-part doc film directed by Austrian producer / filmmaker Tobias Deml, director of various info docs previously and numerous shorts, as well as work as a cinematographer and producer. HBO is also developing a scripted feature film with producers Jason Blum, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Len Amato. HBO will debut the Gaming Wall Street doc streaming on HBO Max starting March 3rd, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested in this?