Full IMAX Behind-the-Scenes Look at Michael B. Jordan's 'Creed III'

"As a storyteller, you really put a piece of yourself into your films." MGM + UA has debuted the full IMAX behind-the-scenes featurette for Creed III online after initially playing in theaters with Avatar: The Way of Water this past weekend. This was unveiled an exclusive IMAX preview, but now it's online for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the IMAX cinema. "Michael B. Jordan invites you to an exclusive look at the making of Creed III - the first sports movie to be filmed on IMAX cameras. Learn more about bringing the next chapter of Adonis’ story to the big screen and experience the film in theaters." Michael B. Jordan is also making his directorial debut and returning as Adonis Creed in this third installment of the hit franchise. It also stars Tessa Thompson, with Jonathan Majors as his contender this time, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu (back again as Drago), newcomer Mila Kent, & Phylicia Rashad. This new video focuses on Jordan's move into directing, and how this sequel means so much to him - as a filmmaker and a storyteller.

"There's no enemy like the past." After dominating the boxing world, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face off between former friends is more than just a fight. Creed III, also known as just Creed 3, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Michael B. Jordan, making his feature directorial debut after producing a number of terrific movies recently including Just Mercy, Without Remorse, and A Journal for Jordan. The screenplay is written by Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin, from a story by Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin. This sequel is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone. Warner Bros + MGM will debut Michael B. Jordan's Creed III in theaters nationwide + on IMAX screens starting on March 3rd, 2023 (on 3/3/23) early next year. For more updates, follow @creedmovie. Still looking good?