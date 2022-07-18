Full Japanese Trailer for Makoto Shinkai's Latest 'Suzume no Tojimari'

"Time is a sleeper, wind the soft skin, star is a cradle, people are mirage." Japan's Toho studio has debuted a new full-length official trailer for Suzume no Tojimari, the latest from acclaimed animation filmmaker Makoto Shinkai - best known for his films Your Name and Weathering with You (recommend watching both). The title roughly translates to Suzume's Door-Locking or Closing Suzume's Door. It is a modern action adventure road story about a girl named Suzume, starring Nanoka Hara as her voice in the film. 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." Soon, doors begin to open all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The anime features character design by Masayoshi Tanaka, art direction by Takumi Tanji, and animation by Kenichi Tsuchiya. Well, this looks amazing! I still have no idea what is really going on. Japanese trailers are always vague, but that's fine because it is better to save the experience for discovering everything catching this in the cinema.

Here's the full Japanese trailer (+ poster) for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari, from YouTube:

"We must think about how to close the many doors we left open. I've bestowed that responsibility upon Suzume as she travels across Japan closing various doors. It is my sincere hope that this film leaves its audiences with big smiles and excitement as they walk out of the theater."

—Makoto Shinkai

Suzume, a 17-year-old girl living in a quiet town in Kyushu meets a young man on the road who says, "I'm looking for a door." Suzume follows him and finds a door in an abandoned building in the mountains. It was as if it was the only place left standing after the collapse. An old, worn-out door. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door… Soon, doors begin to open one after another all over Japan. But, as misfortune will come from the other side of the door. The door that opens must be closed, they say. "The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky. The place where I wandered into… There was a sky where all time seemed to melt together." Led by the mysterious door, Suzume's "journey of closing the door" begins. Suzume no Tojimari or すずめの戸締まり, roughly translated as Suzume's Door Closing, is both written and directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, of the films The Place Promised in Our Early Days, 5 Centimeters Per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, The Garden of Words, Your Name, and Weathering with You previously previously. This new film is set to open first in Japan starting November 11th, 2022 this fall. No US date has been set - stay tuned. Visit the film's official website.