Full Mubi Trailer for Park Chan-wook's Excellent 'Decision to Leave'

"Bring me the head of that kind detective." Mubi has debuted their own new official trailer for Decision to Leave, one of the best films of the year opening in theaters this fall. It's the latest from acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, originally premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where Park won the Best Director prize. It was my favorite film of this year's festival, an impeccably made intriguing story of love and murder. A detective investigating a death in the mountains meets the dead man's mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing. It's not as shocking or as crazy as Park's previous films, but it's still a remarkable film anyway. Starring Tang Wei, Park Hae-il, Go Kyung-Pyo, and Lee Jung-Hyun. I wrote in my Cannes review: "More than a detective story about solving crimes, Decision to Leave is a masterful, exquisite romance that makes your heart beat faster." I adore this film!! I've seen it two times already and I've been telling everyone they HAVE to see it when it opens. Even this trailer makes me smile again. Enjoy.

The crime drama follows police detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is a suspect in the case. Decision to Leave, originally known as 헤어질 결심 in Korean (Decision to Break Up), is both written and directed by iconic Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, director of many films including Joint Security Area, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy, Lady Vengeance, I'm a Cyborg But That's OK, Thirst, Stoker, and The Handmaiden previously. The screenplay is also written by Park Chan-wook, with Seo-kyeong Jeong. Produced by Park Chan-wook and Go Dae-suk. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Main Competition (read our review). Mubi will debut Decision to Leave in select US theaters on October 14th, 2022 this fall.