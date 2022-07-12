Full Official Trailer for Freaky Stuck-on-a-Radio-Tower Thriller 'Fall'

"If you don't confront your fears, you are always going to be afraid." Yes that's true! But this is still crazy. Lionsgate has unveiled the full-length official trailer for a survival thriller titled simply Fall, which will be playing in theaters this August. Yet another entry in the stuck-in-one-place, hang-on-for-dear-life subgenre, which has quieted down in recent years. How far would you go to conquer your fears? For best friends Becky (Grace Fulton) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), it’s 2,000 feet in the air, the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower they have decided to climb to scatter the ashes of Becky's late husband. This is described as an "adrenaline-fueled, edge-of-your-seat adventure," of course, also co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who appears briefly at the start of this). The first teaser was a good one without showing much footage, this gives us an extended look at how long they're stuck up there and what they will try to do. This actually looks good.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Mann's Fall, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can rewatch the very first teaser trailer for Scott Mann's Fall here to see the slick first look again.

How far would you go to conquer your fears? For best friends Becky (Grace Fulton) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), it's 2,000 feet in the air, the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower they have decided to climb to scatter the ashes of Becky's late husband (Mason Gooding). But when sections of the rickety ladder break off from the dilapidated tower, Becky and Hunter are left stranded. Now, Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills — and the bonds of friendship — will be put to the ultimate test as they wage a desperate fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights. Fall is directed by filmmaker Scott Mann, director of the films Down Amongst the Dead Men, The Tournament, Heist, and Final Score previously, plus a few short films and lots of other TV work. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Frank and Scott Mann. Produced by James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, and Christian Mercuri. Lionsgate will debut Mann's Fall in theaters exclusively starting on August 12th, 2022 later this summer. Who's scared?