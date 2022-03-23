Full Trailer for Alex Garland's Mysterious 'Men' with Jessie Buckley

"You must wonder why you drove him to it…" But is wasn't her… was it? A24 has debuted the full-length official trailer for Alex Garland's new film titled Men, his follow-up to both Annihilation and Ex Machina. There's still no official synopsis, but from what we can tell from this trailer, it's a horror thriller about how haunting most men can be. Jessie Buckley stars as a woman who goes on solo a vacation in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. It also features Rory Kinnear (playing a bunch of different men) and Paapa Essiedu. With cinematography by Rob Hardy (who also shot Ex Machina, M:I Fallout). This trailer gives us a better look at what's going on - something involving this apple tree (an Adam & Eve reference?) and forbidden fruit and how it connects to the many men around her. Yeah this looks incredible.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Alex Garland's Men, direct from A24's YouTube:

A young woman (Jessie Buckley) goes on a solo vacation in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. Men is both written and directed by the acclaimed British writer / filmmaker Alex Garland, director of the films Ex Machina and Annihilation previously, and a writer of the scripts for 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd as well. It's produced by Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. A24 will release Garland's Men in select theaters exclusively starting on May 20th, 2022 coming soon this spring. Who's ready to watch this one?