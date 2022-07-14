Full Trailer for 'American Gigolo' Sex Industry Series with Jon Bernthal

"I would never mess around with people that powerful." Showtime has revealed the full-length trailer for American Gigolo, a new streaming series remake of the 1980 film of the same name. This series stars the ultimate suave guy Jon Bernthal, who is pretty much perfect casting for the same role that was played by Richard Gere in the original film. Showtime's American Gigolo is a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film. Julian Kaye has always been an object of desire, so much so that people are willing to destroy him in order to have him. Exonerated, after 15 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, he now faces the challenge of picking up the pieces as the detective who put him behind bars tries to unravel the mystery that led to his wrongful incarceration. Also starring Gretchen Mol, Gabriel LaBelle, Lizzie Brocheré, and Leland Orser. This is a fantastic trailer! I'm sold. I really dig the update on Blondie's "Call Me" in this, too.

Here's the full official trailer for Showtime's series American Gigolo, direct from YouTube:

Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal), 15 years after being arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, seeks the truth about the frame that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with his one true love, Michelle (Gretchen Mol). American Gigolo is a Showtime series developed by David Hollander, based on the 1980 film of the same name written and directed by Paul Schrader. It's produced by Jon Bernthal. Featuring episodes directed by filmmaker David Hollander, director of Personal Effects and Ray Donovan: The Movie previously, plus the "Ray Donovan" series and episodes of "Heartland". With writing by Brontez Purnell and Neil LaBute. Executive produced by David Hollander, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed. Showtime will debut the American Gigolo series streaming on Showtime starting on September 9th, 2022 coming soon. Who's in?