Full Trailer for Apple TV's Thrilling Dinosaurs Series 'Prehistoric Planet'

"Join us for a story you've never heard… on a scale you've never witnessed." This looks awesome!! Apple has debuted the full-length official trailer for their series Prehistoric Planet, made by BBC Studios and the team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit. Prehistoric Planet presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus Rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and dangers in the sky, this series brings Earth's history to life like never before. Amazing set of people involved: it's narrated by Sir David Attenborough with an original score by multiple Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer, and it's executive produced by Jon Favreau. This "enthralling exploration of ancient earth" will premiere with five episodes during a week-long event on May 23rd to 27th at the start of the summer. This looks like the kind of cinematic experience I've been waiting for my whole life - a photo-realistic depiction at what life on Earth was really like during the dinosaur era.

Experience the wondrous story of life on Earth… 66 million years ago. Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27, the five-episode groundbreaking series will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world – and the dinosaurs that roamed it - all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Apple TV+'s series Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Prehistoric Planet is a docu-series coming to Disney+. Executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton (a veteran producer on many nature docs including Attenborough's Paradise Birds, "Galapagos", "Madagascar", "Big Cats", "Nature", "The Green Planet", "Dynasties I & II"). Individual episode directors have not been announced yet. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photo realistic visual effects of MPC. Apple will debut the Prehistoric Planet series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on May 23rd, 2022. Interested?