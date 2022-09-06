Full Trailer for Argentinian Legal Thriller True Story 'Argentina, 1985'

"If the seniors won't do it…" "Then, we bring the juniors in." Amazon has revealed the main official trailer for an Argentinian film titled Argentina, 1985, which recently premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in the main competition. It's a legal thriller about the brave people that took on the authoritarian military in court. Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta. This has earned some rave reviews out of Venice so far, praising the performances above all. "[An] impeccably executed portrait of a country at a cross roads," one review states. The film stars Ricardo Darín as Julio Strassera, Peter Lanzani as Luis Moreno Ocampo, Brian Sichel, Claudio Da Passano, Norman Briski, & others. A very important, powerful story to tell.

Here's the official US trailer (+ teaser / poster) for Santiago Mitre's Argentina, 1985, from YouTube:

Intro from Venice: "Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of public prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985. Undeterred by the military’s still considerable influence within their very fragile new democracy, Strassera & Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David-vs-Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta." Argentina, 1985 is directed by Argentinian writer / filmmaker Santiago Mitre, director of the films Love (Part One), The Student, Los Posibles, Paulina, The Summit, and 15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour previously. The screenplay is written by Santiago Mitre and Mariano Llinás. The film just premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this month. Amazon will release Mitre's Argentina, 1985 streaming worldwide on Prime Video starting October 21st, 2022 coming soon this fall. Want to watch?