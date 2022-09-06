TRAILERS

Full Trailer for Argentinian Legal Thriller True Story 'Argentina, 1985'

by
September 6, 2022
Source: YouTube

Argentina, 1985 Trailer

"If the seniors won't do it…" "Then, we bring the juniors in." Amazon has revealed the main official trailer for an Argentinian film titled Argentina, 1985, which recently premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in the main competition. It's a legal thriller about the brave people that took on the authoritarian military in court. Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta. This has earned some rave reviews out of Venice so far, praising the performances above all. "[An] impeccably executed portrait of a country at a cross roads," one review states. The film stars Ricardo Darín as Julio Strassera, Peter Lanzani as Luis Moreno Ocampo, Brian Sichel, Claudio Da Passano, Norman Briski, & others. A very important, powerful story to tell.

Here's the official US trailer (+ teaser / poster) for Santiago Mitre's Argentina, 1985, from YouTube:

Argentina, 1985 Poster

Intro from Venice: "Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of public prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985. Undeterred by the military’s still considerable influence within their very fragile new democracy, Strassera & Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David-vs-Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta." Argentina, 1985 is directed by Argentinian writer / filmmaker Santiago Mitre, director of the films Love (Part One), The Student, Los Posibles, Paulina, The Summit, and 15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour previously. The screenplay is written by Santiago Mitre and Mariano Llinás. The film just premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this month. Amazon will release Mitre's Argentina, 1985 streaming worldwide on Prime Video starting October 21st, 2022 coming soon this fall. Want to watch?

Find more posts: Foreign Film, Indies, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed -or- daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main account on twitter:
For the latest posts only - follow this one:

Add our updates to your Feedly - click here

Get the latest posts sent in Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

James Gray's 'Armageddon Time' Trailer with Hopkins & Hathaway (0 Comments)

Henry Selick & Jordan Peele's Stop-Motion 'Wendell and Wild' Teaser (0 Comments)

Full Trailer for Argentinian Legal Thriller True Story 'Argentina, 1985' (0 Comments)

New UK Trailer for 'Control' One Room Sci-Fi Thriller with Sara Mitich (0 Comments)

Mila Kunis' Perfect NYC Life is Cancelled in 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer (0 Comments)