Full Trailer for Baltimore Series 'We Own This City' with Jon Bernthal

"We're doing our jobs. What do people want, for us to stop policing?" This looks great! HBO has revealed a full-length official trailer for a crime series titled We Own This City, which we teased with an excellent first look trailer back in March. We Own This City is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. The series details the rise & fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption surrounding it. It's set after the 2015 Baltimore riots and focuses on Sargent Wayne Jenkins - entrusted with fixing the city's drug & gun crisis, he chose to exploit it instead. Looks like it might be as good as "The Wire", or even better. The main cast includes Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jamie Hector, along with Dagmara Dominczyk, Treat Williams, McKinley Belcher III, and Rob Brown. This is from the same filmmaker who just directed King Richard and it looks outstanding. I don't usually have much time for any TV, but I'm planning to watch this for sure.

Here's the full-length official trailer for HBO Max's series We Own This City, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for HBO Max's We Own This City here, to view the first look again.

Executive produced by George Pelecanos (The Deuce) and David Simon (The Wire) -- and based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton -- We Own This City is a six-hour, limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work. We Own This City is series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green director of the films Monsters and Men, Joe Bell, and King Richard, plus "Top Boy" and "Amend: The Fight for America". With writing by George Pelecanos, David Simon, D. Watkins, and Ed Burns. Produced by Reena Rexrode. Executive produced by Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, Kary Antholis, Pelecanos & Simon. Based on the book by Justin Fenton. HBO will debut We Own This City streaming on HBO Max starting April 25th, 2022 this spring. Interested in watching?