Full Trailer for Bank Robbery Action Film 'Last Resort' Starring Jon Foo

"Don't try anything stupid, it's too dangerous!!" He's going in anyway, his family is in there. Saban Films + Well Go Ent. have revealed the official US trailer for a movie titled Last Resort, an action revenge thriller formerly known as Ultima Ratio. The film lands in theaters in January just after the New Year, if anyone is looking for some action to kick them in the ass in early January. Last Resort follows a former special forces soldier who becomes a one-man army when his wife and daughter are taken hostage during a bank robbery. It's a bit like John Wick but with a bank heist, and oddly some chemical weapon that he must also prevent from leaking while saving his family. Jon Foo (aka Jonathan Patrick Foo from Extraction, The Outsider, "Rush Hour" series) stars with Clayton Norcross, Julaluck Ismalone, Armin Parvin, and Angelina Ismalone. The plot in this looks painfully derivative but all the brutal action might be entertaining at least.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Jean-Marc Minéo's Last Resort, direct from YouTube:

Powered by breathtaking choreography, director Jean-Marc Minéo Last Resort tells the story of a former special forces soldier (played by Rush Hour and Tekken's Jon Foo) who becomes a one-man army when his wife and daughter are taken hostage during a bank robbery. Last Resort, which also goes under the title Ultima Ratio, is both written and directed by French actor / writer / filmmaker Jean-Marc Minéo, director of the films Bangkok Revenge and Gates of the Sun previously, as well as a few other short films. It's produced by François Enginger and Elisabeth Wassmer. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Well Go + Saban Films will debut Minéo's Last Resort in select US theaters on January 6th, 2023, then on VOD starting January 10th just after the New Year. So is anyone into this?