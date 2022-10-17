Full Trailer for Benson & Moorhead's Indie Sci-Fi 'Something in the Dirt'

"Maybe these gateways to other dimensions are actually all around us?" XYZ has debuted a full trailer for the mysterious little indie sci-fi film titled Something in the Dirt, the latest from the very talented indie filmmakers Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and just played at the Sitges Film Festival, where it won the Critics Award. When neighbors John & Levi witness supernatural events in their Los Angeles apartment, they realize documenting the paranormal could inject some fame and fortune into their wasted lives. An ever-deeper, darker rabbit hole, their friendship frays as they uncover the dangers of the phenomena, the city and each other. The film also stars Benson & Moorhead in the lead roles, as it was a pandemic project they made in Los Angeles quietly in an apartment block. Also featuring Sarah Adina Smith, Wanjiru Njendu, Issa Lopez, and Vinny Curran. We've been fans of these two for years & years, raving about their films including Spring, The Endless, and Synchronic. Best to watch this new one without knowing anything before going in, but this is also a fantastic trailer for the film.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Benson & Moorhead's Something in the Dirt, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Benson & Moorhead's Something in the Dirt here for a bit more.

Intro from Sundance: "Levi has snagged a no-lease apartment sight unseen in the Hollywood Hills to crash at while he ties up loose ends for his exodus from Los Angeles. He quickly strikes up a rapport with his new neighbor John, swapping stories like old friends under the glowing, smoke-filled skies of the city. One day, Levi and John witness something impossible in one of their apartments. Terrified at first, they soon realize that this could change their lives and give them a purpose. With dollar signs in their eyes, these two random dudes will attempt to prove the supernatural." Something in the Dirt is directed by American filmmaker duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, directors of the acclaimed films Resolution, Spring, The Endless, and Synchronic previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Justin Benson. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival playing in the Next section. XYZ Films will debut Benson & Moorhead's Something in the Dirt in select US theaters starting November 4th, 2022 this fall. Who's in?