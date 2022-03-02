All Aboard! Full Trailer for 'Bullet Train' Action Movie with Brad Pitt

"There's nothing simple about this job." Here we go! Sony Pictures has dropped the full trailer for Bullet Train, an action movie set on a Japanese bullet train pulling into theaters this summer. We featured the viral ad teaser last week to build hype. The plot involves five assassins aboard this train who discover their missions all have something in common. An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan. The big cast also includes Sandra Bullock ("Maria Beetle"), Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Tangerine"), Joey King ("Prince"), Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry ("Lemon"), Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji ("Kimura"), Masi Oka and Andrea Muñoz. Might be one of the best trailers of the year. I am SO in for this. Looks incredibly good! All aboard.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for David Leitch's Bullet Train, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Five assassins find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are all interconnected. Bullet Train is directed by American stuntman / filmmaker David Leitch, director of the films John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw previously; he also works as a stunt coordinator & stuntman. The screenplay is written by Zak Olkewicz, adapted from Kôtarô Isaka's novel. Produced by Antoine Fuqua, David Leitch, and Kelly McCormick. Sony Pictures will release Leitch's Bullet Train movie in theaters starting July 15th, 2022 this summer. Ready to see more?