Incredible Full Trailer for Korea's 'Carter' - Real-Time, Nonstop Action

"Listen to me… if you want to live." Hold on tight!! Netflix has debuted a full official trailer for the thrilling real-time action film titled Carter, a new feature made by the director of The Villainess, one of the best action films of the last decade. It's another mind-boggling "nonstop", one-take film and follows the story of a man who has lost his memory and doesn't know who he is. Thrown into a mysterious operation, "Carter" must reclaim his identity and successfully finish his mission on time in this one-scene, one-cut action film. Carter must complete in his mission and head North to find the girl and save her. Directed by Jung Byung-gil, Carter stars Joo Won, who has established a strong presence in diverse genres of K-dramas and films. The cast also includes Lee Sung-jae, Jeong So-ri, and Kim Bo-min. I hope this is as badass as it looks so far, as it's always hard to pull off a compelling one-shot action film. But I'm into this! Bring on the chaos.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Byung-gil Jung's Carter, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the quick teaser trailer for Byung-gil Jung's Carter here to view the first look again.

"Your name is Carter. Please trust me if you want all of us to live." Two months into a deadly pandemic originating from the DMZ that has devastated both the US and North Korea, "Carter" awakens, with no recollections of his past. In his head is a mysterious device, and in his mouth, a lethal bomb. A strange voice in his ears gives him orders. The bomb may go off at any time — unless he rescues the girl who is the sole antidote to the virus. But the CIA and a North Korean coup are hot on his heels. Carter is directed by Korean action filmmaker Byung-gil Jung, director of the films Confession of Murder and The Villainess previously, plus the documentary Action Boys. The screenplay is written by Byeong-sik Jung and Byung-gil Jung. Produced by Apeitda Production based in Korea. Netflix will debut Byung-gil Jung's Carter streaming worldwide starting August 5th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Look badass? Who's planning to watch?