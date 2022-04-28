Full Trailer for Conspiracy Comedy 'The Pentaverate' from Mike Myers

"According to the world, you're already dead." Myers is back, baby! Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for an insanely wacky new comedy series called The Pentaverate (it's pronounced "pen-tav-urr-uht") the latest original creation by Mike Myers. The Pentaverate must never be exposed. An unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth about the world's oldest and most influential secret society. It seems like he's mocking Q and right wing conspiracy nuts, then going even further and making fun of anyone into conspiracies and these organizations like the Illuminati or Masons. Myers will play 8 characters in total, including a Canadian journalist, a conspiracy theorist, a right wing radio host, "Lord Lordington" of The Pentaverate, an Ex-Russian oligarch, and a tech genius, among others. The series main cast also includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, & Lydia West. This looks hilarious and entirely original, but it also looks like it's so WTF weird and wacky it might just be too much. Maybe…? Maybe not? Check it out and decide for yourself.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Myers & Kirkby's The Pentaverate, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Myers' The Pentaverate here, to view the first look again.

About The Pentaverate [pen-tav-urr-uht]: What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed! The Pentaverate is a comedy series created by Mike Myers, the Canadian actor / comedian / filmmaker who last appeared in Terminal and Bohemian Rhapsody. Featuring episodes directed by Tim Kirkby, director of the films The Blind Spot, Action Point, and Last Looks, plus TV series including "Brockmire", "Fleabag", "Don't Forget the Driver". Executive produced by Myers & Kirkby, John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media; and Jason Weinberg. Netflix will debut The Pentaverate series streaming on May 5th, 2022. Who's interested?