Full Trailer for Danny Boyle's 'Pistol' Rock Series About the Sex Pistols

"We're going to kick this country awake – if it kills us!" FX has dropped off the official trailer for a rock biopic series titled Pistol, telling the story of the iconic punk rock band known as the Sex Pistols. Director Danny Boyle is behind all six episodes of this gritty, grainy 70s throwback. "One word: DESTROY." Based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain. The band formed in London in 1975, and played for decades with their latest album being released in 2008. The series stars Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Toby Wallace (from Babyteeth) as Steve Jones, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Maisie Williams as Jordan, with Emma Appleton, Dylan Llewellyn, Jay Simpson, Razan Nassar, Sydney Chandler, and Iris Law. Plus Zachary Goldman as Billy Idol. I'm glad to see Boyle making sure this is entirely accurate - it almost plays like a documentary his footage is so spot on. Looks gnarly. "This is punk!!"

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Danny Boyle's series Pistol, direct from FX's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailers for Danny Boyle's Pistol series here, to view the first look again.

Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock & roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols' founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones' hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with "no future," who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music & culture forever. Pistol is a series directed by filmmaker Danny Boyle, director of the films Trainspotting, The Beach, 28 Days Later, Millions, Sunshine, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Frankenstein, Trance, Steve Jobs, Yesterday previously. Created by Craig Pearce, and based on Steve Jones' "Lonely Boy" memoir, the series is co-written by Frank Cottrell Boyce. FX will release Boyle's Pistol series streaming on Hulu starting May 31st, 2022 coming soon. Planning to watch?