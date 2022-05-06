Full Trailer for David Cronenberg's Body Horror 'Crimes of the Future'

"Let us not be afraid to map the chaos inside." Neon has revealed main official red band trailer for David Cronenberg's new film Crimes of the Future, his latest since making Maps to the Stars in 2014. A deep dive into the not-so-distant future in which humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, which alters their biological makeup. An investigator from the National Organ Registry tracks the two main characters. This must be related to Cronenberg's very first feature film also titled Crimes of the Future from 1970. This is culmination of all of his years of making body horror films and experimenting with the human body - this looks gnarly. The horror film stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart, with Scott Speedman and Tanaya Beatty. The film is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Festival playing in the Main Competition section coming up in a few weeks, before a scheduled release in June this summer in theaters.

Here's the red band trailer (+ poster) for David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future here, for the first look again.

Synopsis from Neon: As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrity performance artist in this future, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution. Crimes of the Future is both written and directed by acclaimed Canadian genre filmmaker David Cronenberg, director of many great films including Shivers, Rabid, The Brood, Scanners, Videodrome, The Dead Zone, The Fly, Dead Ringers, Naked Lunch, M. Butterfly, Crash, eXistenZ, Spider, A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, Dangerous Method, Cosmopolis, and Maps to the Stars previously. Produced by Robert Lantos, Panos Papahadzis, and Steve Solomos. This will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival coming up soon. Neon will then debut Crimes of the Future in theaters exclusively starting in June 2022 coming soon this summer. How does that look?