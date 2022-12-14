Full Trailer for Dinosaur Sci-Fi Action Thriller '65' Starring Adam Driver

"We've crash landed on an uncharted celestial body… I don't know where we are… I've located one survivor. A child. The atmosphere is breathable." Sony has revealed the first official trailer for a sci-fi epic survival movie titled 65, arriving in theaters in March 2023. We've been keeping an eye on this on the Release Schedule, as it has been delayed since last year and is now scheduled for March after first being set to open in May. An astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet discovers that he is not alone. It turns out he crash lands from the future back on Earth – 65 million years ago – and encounters dinosaurs. All his fancy new tech will be used to keep them alive. Adam Driver stars with Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman. Produced by Sam Raimi. I'm glad they're not holding back on admitting what this movie is, with the title block literally saying it's set "65 million years ago on prehistoric Earth." Because this is all about watching Adam Driver fight of the dinos, not about the mystery of where he is. Looks like it'll be awesome.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Beck & Woods' sci-fi movie 65, direct from Sony's YouTube:

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with many dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. 65, also known as 65: The End Is Only The Beginning, is both written and directed by acclaimed writers / filmmakers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (aka "Beck/Woods"), directors of For Always, Her Summer, Spread, Nightlight, and Haunt previously; and also writers of the A Quiet Place movies. This is a co-production between Columbia Pictures, Bron Creative, Raimi Productions, and Beck/Woods. Produced by Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi, Debbie Liebling Beck/Woods. Sony will debut 65 in theaters worldwide starting on March 10th, 2023 in just a few months. Look good?