Full Trailer for 'Disenchanted' Sequel with Amy Adams & Maya Rudolph

"Remember: Happily Ever After is not so easy…" Indeed. Disney has debuted the full-length official trailer for Disenchanted, their highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved musical classic Enchanted from 2007. We know that movie ends with a happily-ever-after finale, which works for that story, but what's next for this family? Ten years after that ending, Giselle returns and questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and "Andalasia" upside down in the process. She transforms the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, and must learn her lesson before it's too late for all those she loves. Disney's sequel Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. Featuring songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken & lyrics by 3-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz. This doesn't look like it will live up to the original, unfortunately, but it still does look amusing. This is a better trailer than the first one, with more depth to the many characters in all this footage. Enjoy.

It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she'd hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her & her family. Disenchanted is directed by filmmaker Adam Shankman, of the films Cosmo's Tale, The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, Bringing Down the House, The Pacifier, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Hairspray, Bedtime Stories, Rock of Ages, and What Men Want previously. The screenplay is by Brigitte Hales, from a story by Richard LaGravenese, J. David Stem, and David N. Weiss. Based on the characters created by Bill Kelly. Disney will debut Disenchanted streaming on Disney+ starting November 24th, 2022 this fall. Who's ready for this?