Full Trailer for Disney+'s 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Series

"What if I told you everything you know about your Dad is a lie?" Disney has revealed a full official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History - a new series continuing the two beloved National Treasure movies of 2004 & 2007. I'm big fans of both - which had Nicolas Cage as treasure hunter Benjamin Gates, who isn't back for this one. The new series instead is told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old Dreamer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and find lost treasure. Lisette Olivera stars as Jess, with a cast including Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, plus Justin Bartha & Harvey Keitel from the films. Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars as the villain, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert. This still looks like a huge step down from the original movies, unfortunately, almost like it's a game show not a seriously entertaining adventure thriller. Oh well.

Here's the main trailer for Disney+'s series National Treasure: Edge of History, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailers for National Treasure: Edge of History here for the first look again.

Disney+'s Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera as Jess, a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The new series is described as an “expansion" of the original movie franchise. National Treasure: Edge of History is a series written by Cormac & Marianne Wibberley (both writers on the original two National Treasure films, plus The 6th Day, I Spy Bad Boys II, The Shaggy Dog, G-Force) along with Rick Muirragui. With episodes directed by filmmaker Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, Queen of Katwe, "A Suitable Boy"). It's executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Rick Muirragui, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Mira Nair, as well as original director Jon Turteltaub. Edge of History will include 10 episodes in its first season and will come from some of the same creative team behind the first two movies. Disney will debut this new National Treasure series streaming on Disney+ starting December 14th, 2022 at the end of this year. Look good? Who's into this?