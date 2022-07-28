Full Trailer for Dominik's 'Blonde' Starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn

"I know you're supposed to get used to it… but I just can't." Netflix has revealed the full official trailer for Andrew Dominik's new film Blonde, following the initial teaser a few weeks ago. This was just announced as a world premiere at the upcoming 2022 Venice Film Festival in September before it streams on Netflix later that month. Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and her private selves. A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring not only what it was like to be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik (of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Killing Them Softly), the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas as Norma Jean, while also featuring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams. This looks tremendous!! Wow. As imaginative and glamorous as I was hoping. I think this film might upset a lot of people because it's criticizing the very concept of Marilyn Monroe and making viewers question their involvement in her torment. A perfectly edited trailer! With the right amount of footage. Can't wait for this.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Dominik's Blonde

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Andrew Dominik's Blonde right here to see the first look again.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons – Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Blonde is both written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Andrew Dominik, director of the films Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, and Killing Them Softly previously, as well as the two Nick Cave music docs One More Time with Feeling and This Much I Know to Be True previously. The script is also written by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the book by Joyce Carol Oates. It's produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Scott Robertson. This film will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival playing in the Main Competition. Netflix will then release Andrew Dominik's Blonde streaming on Netflix worldwide starting September 28th, 2022 later this year. Look good? Who wants to watch this?