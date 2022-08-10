Full Trailer for Fancy Dinner Thriller 'The Menu' with Anya Taylor-Joy

"Here we are family. We harvest. We ferment. We gel." Searchlight Pictures has debuted the main official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Menu, yet another twisted thriller about a restaurant being the place where something bad is going to happen. It's now set to premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival in September before opening in US theaters in November. A young couple travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. This still reminds me of Fresh and The Feast, where the guests are locked up and told this will be their final meal. The film's cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, and Hong Chau. This a much more intense trailer than the first teaser, as this seems to be another "we're going to take out the rich people" film. Which I'm all for! I just wish I didn't know before watching it.

Here's the full official trailer (+ two posters) for Mark Mylod's The Menu, from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Mark Mylod's The Menu here, to view the first look again.

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island getaway to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. The Menu is directed by the award-winning American filmmaker Mark Mylod, director of the films Ali G Indahouse, The Big White, and What's Your Number? previously, as well as episodes of "Shameless" and "Succession" most recently. The screenplay is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. It's produced by Katie Goodson, Betsy Koch, Adam McKay, DanTram Nguyen, and Zahra Phillips. This hasn't yet premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Searchlight Pictures will release Mylod's The Menu in select US theaters exclusively starting on November 18th, 2022 this fall. Look any good? Who's ready for a taste?