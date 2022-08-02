Full Trailer for 'Glorious' - A Bathroom Stall Lovecraftian Horror Film

"The universe has a favor to ask… you need to satisfy my physical form." Shudder has revealed a wild full-length official trailer for the indie horror thriller film Glorious, which will be streaming later in August on Shudder. After a rough breakup, Wes ends up at a remote rest stop. He ends up locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure speaking from an adjacent stall. Soon Wes realizes he's involved in a situation even more terrible than he could imagine. How's that for a pitch?! Bathroom glory hole horror!! J.K. Simmons, who you can hear in this trailer, is the voice of the "God" in the other stall. "Glorious is an intimate indie horror full of twists and unimaginable turns that boasts one of the most jaw-dropping roles of Simmons' career. Psychedelic, comedic, overwhelmingly messy, surprisingly emotionally, Glorious has all the makings of a future cult hit." Also starring Ryan Kwanten. This looks crazy and messed up and demented and super fun! Invite the whole family for a glory hole movie (not that kind of movie) night. Take a peek below.

Here's the main official trailer for Rebekah McKendry's Glorious, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

You can rewatch the early teaser trailer for McKendry's Glorious here, to view the first look again.

Original film description from Fantasia: "When you gotta go, you gotta go. Exactly where you're going is another matter. That's definitely the case for the heartbroken Wes (Ryan Kwanten), who has pulled over at a roadside rest stop to figure out his next move in life. A night of solo drunken revelry leaves Wes with a massive hangover and a serious need to puke, so into the scuzzy restroom he goes before he hits the road. But whoever's in the next stall (J.K. Simmons!) has a few questions for Wes. And very few answers. But what they do tell Wes is that he's about to become someone very important, but he can't leave this bathroom and he's going to have to make a big, big sacrifice. Glorious? Maybe not." Glorious is directed by American filmmaker Rebekah McKendry, director of the films All the Creatures Were Stirring and Psycho Granny previously, plus a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Joshua Hull, David Ian McKendry, and Todd Rigney. This recently premiered at the 2022 Fantasia Festival in Montreal. Shudder will release McKendry's Glorious film streaming exclusively on Shudder starting on August 18th, 2022. Look gnarly?