Full Trailer for Heineman's 'Retrograde' Doc Film About Afghanistan

"Our country is everything we have." Oh this is tough to watch. National Geographic has debuted an official trailer for the intense documentary Retrograde, the latest doc from award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, The First Wave). This first premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival and it will open in theaters starting in November before it lands on Disney+ in December. The film is about one of the most upsetting topics of 2021 – it captures the final nine months of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives. Focusing on the intimate relationship between American Green Berets and the Afghan officers they trained. From the Oscar-nominated & Emmy Award-winning director, Retrograde offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America's longest war, and the costs endured for many people involved. "An unflinching and masterful document of the complications and consequences of war." Looks like it might be Heineman's best films since Cartel Land. I'm nervous to watch this, but I think it's vitally important for history. This is also one of the best trailers for ANY film this year.

This captures the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives: one of the last U.S. Special Forces units deployed there, a young Afghan general and his corps fighting to defend their homeland against all odds, and the civilians desperately attempting to flee as the country collapses and the Taliban take over. From rarely seen operational control rooms to the frontlines of battle to the chaotic Kabul airport during the final U.S. withdrawal in 2021, Oscar-nominated & Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman’s latest film offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America’s longest war, and the costs endured for those most intimately involved. Retrograde is directed by the Oscar-nominated American doc filmmaker Matthew Heineman, director of the acclaimed films Our Time, Escape Fire, Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, The Boy from Medellín, and The First Wave previously, as well as the feature A Private War and the doc series Tiger for HBO. Produced by Matthew Heineman and Caitlin McNally. This premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival. NatGeo will debut Retrograde in select US theaters on November 11th, 2022, then on NatGeo Channel starting Dec 8th / Disney+ on Dec 9th.