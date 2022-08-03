Full Trailer for Hulu's 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers' Series

"What is Lakers basketball without Magic Johnson?" Hulu has debuted another official trailer for sports doc series Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, all about the iconic Los Angeles basketball team. The series captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this 10-part series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it. When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could have predicted just how much success was to come. Ultimately, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is about family, business, and power – and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness. This new trailer focuses on three important players: Magic Johnson, Shaq, and Kobe. It's also a good follow-up to the fictionalized version of the Lakers story told in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (also on HBO also this year). Enjoy.

Second trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Hulu's Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers doc here for more.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the series features exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it. Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is a mini-series directed by award-winning American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. director of many movies including The Replacement Killers, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer 2, Infinite, and The Guilty previously. With writing by Steven Leckart. Executive produced by Jeanie Buss, Antoine Fuqua, Steven Leckart, Kevin Mann, Linda Rambis, Kat Samick, Mark Ankner, and Michael Mann. Hulu will debut this Legacy doc mini-series streaming on Hulu starting on August 15th, 2022 this summer. Any big Lakers fans? Who's up to watch?