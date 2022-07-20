Full Trailer for Hulu's 'Mike' Series Starring Trevante Rhodes as Tyson

"You gotta be the meanest fighter God ever created." Hulu has unveiled the full-length official trailer for an incredible new sports biopic series titled Mike, about the infamous boxer Mike Tyson. This looks like a knock out! "Mike is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride." This is from the same team that made I, Tonya, featuring Craig Gillespie directing episodes, and Steven Rogers writing the script - which seems like the perfect filmmaking team to handle this story. I don't think they will shy away from how abusive he is, which is an honest part of his character. Trevante Rhodes (from Moonlight) stars as Mike, with a main cast including Harvey Keitel as boxing coach Cus D'Amato, Scott MacDonald, Suzette Lange, Laura Harrier as Robin Givens, plus Russell Hornsby as Don King. I'm definitely planning to fire this up when it's out on Hulu. It looks like a rollercoaster ride.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Mike

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Hulu's Mike series

Mike explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story. Mike a series created by and written by Steven Rogers (writer of the scripts for Hope Floats, Stepmom, Kate & Leopold, P.S. I Love You, Love the Coopers, I Tonya), along with the team behind I, Tonya, including filmmaker Craig Gillespie directing episodes. It's showrun by Karin Gist, who also executive produces. Jason Roberts also produces. Hulu will debut this Mike series streaming starting August 25th, 2022 coming up this summer. Still look good? Planning to watch?