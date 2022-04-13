Full Trailer for Hulu's True Crime Series 'Candy' Starring Jessica Biel

"Such a travesty, what happened to her." Hulu has unveiled a rather creepy full-length official trailer for Candy, a true crime murder mystery series streaming on Huu starting next month. Candy is set in Texas in 1980 and is based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. Jessica Biel plays Montgomery Candy, who seemingly had it all - a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs - so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax? Indeed, an intriguing question… This trailer gives some obvious hints at what's going on between them, but the mystery of how she covered it up seems more interesting. The series co-stars Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore, plus Pablo Schreiber, Raúl Esparza, Sharon Conley, Dash McCloud, Aven Lotz, and Antonella Rose. This has such an eerie vibe to it, with a Fincher tinge playing more like a psychological thriller. Check it out.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Candy, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Hulu's Candy series here, to view the first look again.

Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) is a housewife in the 1980s and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results. Candy is a series created by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca. Featuring episodes directed by filmmakers Michael Uppendahl (Adam, "Ray Donovan", "Fargo", "American Crime Story") and Jennifer Getzinger (Blue Christmas, "Outlander", "Jessica Jones", "Westworld") and also Tara Nicole Weyr ("The Good Doctor", "The Wilds", "Fear the Walking Dead"). With writing by Robin Veith, Nick Antosca, Elise Brown, Brett Johnson, and David Matthews. Produced by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom. Executive produced by Jessica Biel, Nick Antosca, Robin Veith, Alex Hedlund, Michelle Purple, and Michael Uppendahl. Hulu will debut the Candy series streaming starting on May 9th, 2022 coming up next month. Who's planning to watch this series?