Full Trailer for Judd Apatow's Making-a-Movie Comedy 'The Bubble'

"This movie is going to make the world forget about all their problems." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for The Bubble, the latest Judd Apatow comedy creation landing on Netflix starting on April Fool's Day next month. The movie is about a cast & crew making a movie that get stuck in a "pandemic bubble" in a hotel during the middle of production. Throughout this past week, Netflix has been teasing the movie that is being made - a dumb sequel called Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest, a ridiculously cheesy Hollywood blockbuster about, uh, flying dinosaurs. The cast features Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Guz Khan. The rest of the stars of The Bubble include Fred Armisen as the film's director, Maria Bakalova, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Vir Das, Nick Kocher, and Ross Lee. This looks hilarious. Apatow making fun of the movie industry?! I'm all for it! Looks like things get out of hand as they continue.

Here's the full trailer (+ new poster) for Judd Apatow's The Bubble, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can see the behind-the-scenes look at the Cliff Beasts franchise here, to catch even more footage.

A comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Cliff Beasts 6 logline: "Humankind is threatened once again by a dinosaur species: Cliff Beasts. The team must reunite again, after five long years, to battle the Cliff Beasts - but this time on Mount Everest." Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest is the latest movie in the ongoing Cliff Beasts franchise, which originally kicked off in 2009 with the very first Cliff Beasts movie. The Bubble is both written and directed by American comedy filmmaker Judd Apatow, director of the comedy movies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck, and The King of Staten Island previously. The screenplay is also co-written by Pam Brady. It's produced by Judd Apatow. Netflix will debut Apatow's The Bubble, with a special sneak peek at the new Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest, streaming on Netflix starting April 1st, 2022 this spring. Who's excited for this?