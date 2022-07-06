Full Trailer for Katie Holmes' Film 'Alone Together' with Jim Sturgess

"Do I really want to be with somebody who doesn't want to be with me during a pandemic?" Vertical has revealed the main official trailer for Alone Together, the second feature film directed by actress Katie Holmes. This recently premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this summer, and will be out to watch this July on VOD and in theaters. Another pandemic COVID-19 lockdown film, with a twist. Two strangers embroiled in bad relationships wind up in the same upstate New York rental home and end up connecting together. Katie Holmes stars as one stranger, and Jim Sturgess as the other - both end up staying there until Holmes' boyfriend John shows up. Derek Luke also co-stars, plus Zosia Mamet and Melissa Leo. This is a better trailer than the teaser, but it still looks like the kind of film everyone is going to ignore. No one wants to revisit pandemic lockdown time right now, even if this turns out to be a good romantic drama. I'm curious to see the relationship build between Sturgess and Holmes, just hope it isn't too cheesy overall.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Katie Holmes' Alone Together, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Katie Holmes' Alone Together here, to see the first look again.

Going upstate for a short romantic getaway to escape the pandemic in New York City, food critic June's (Katie Holmes) plans go wrong from the start. Arriving at the AirBnb in advance of her boyfriend, John (Derek Luke), she is shocked to discover it has also been double-booked by recently single Charlie (Jim Sturgess). When John decides to stay in the city to take care of his parents, June has to settle in for the long haul as she realizes that the initial two weeks of the pandemic might just drag on a little bit longer than expected. As spring begins to unfold around them, June and Charlie make the most of the sudden break in their routines and develop an unexpected intimacy as they bond over their goals, ambitions and, of course, relationships. Alone Together is both written and directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Katie Holmes, her second feature after directing All We Had previously, as well as another short. This is premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month. Vertical will then debut Holmes' Alone Together in select US theaters on July 22nd, 2022, and also on VOD starting July 29th this summer. Look any good?