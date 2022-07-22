Incredible Full Trailer for Korea's 'Hansan: Rising Dragon' War Movie

"A fortress on the sea? Unbelievable!" Holy hell! That really IS a fortress on the sea! Well Go has debuted the main trailer for Hansan: Rising Dragon, a Korean historical epic action movie arriving in theaters this July - in one week it's opening in the US. The film is a prequel 2014's The Admiral: Roaring Currents. This new movie depicts the Battle of Hansando, which took place five years before Battle of Myeongnyang as seen in The Admiral, during the Japanese invasion of Korea from 1592 to 1598. As the Korean forces fall into crisis early on in the war, the admiral resorts to using his secret weapon, the dragon head ships known as geobukseon, in order to change the tide of this epic battle at sea. They look gnarly!! The cast features Park Hae-il, Byun Yo-han, Ahn Seong-gi, Son Hyun-joo, Kim Sung-kyu, Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Hyang-gi, and Ok Taec-yeon. This is a knock out trailer for epic action fans! Barely 90 seconds and it rocks - building up to incredible shots of the battle on the sea, with the fortress taking out almost everyone.

Here's the main official trailer for Han-min Kim's Hansan: Rising Dragon, direct from YouTube:

A prequel to The Admiral: Roaring Currents—the most-watched film in Korean cinema history—Hansan: Rising Dragon depicts the historical Battle of Hansando. In 1592, admiral Yi Sun-sin and his fleet face off against the might of the invading Japanese navy and its formidable warships. As the Korean forces fall into crisis, the admiral resorts to using his secret weapon, the dragon head ships known as geobukseon, in order to change the tide of this epic battle at sea. Hansan: Rising Dragon, also known as Hansan: Yongui Chulhyeon, is directed by Korean filmmaker Han-min Kim, director of the films Paradise Murdered, Handphone, War of the Arrows, and The Admiral: Roaring Currents previously. No screenwriter credit is available yet. The film opens first in South Korea starting on July 27th, 2022 coming soon. Well Go USA will also debut Hansan: Rising Dragon in select US theaters starting July 29th, 2022 this summer. Who's in?