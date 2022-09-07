Full Trailer for 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' NYC Musical from Shawn Mendes

"Do you realize how different things have been since I met him?" Sony Pictures has debuted a full official trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, a big musical set in New York City involving a CGI crocodile. Based on the beloved book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a live-action/CGI-hybrid musical comedy film introducing the world to this character. When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new life. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, his family must work together to save him and show the world there's nothing wrong with a singing crocodile. Shawn Mendes stars as the voice of Lyle, singing songs written by The Greatest Showman team. The cast features Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, and Rudie Bolton. The teaser trailer is better, this one re-uses most of that same footage and the CGI still looks a bit rough. I just hope it turns out good.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school & new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is co-directed by filmmakers Will Speck & Josh Gordon, both directors of the films Blades of Glory, The Switch, and Office Christmas Party previously, as well as the "Cavemen" and "Hit-Monkey" TV series. The screenplay is written by Will Davies; based on the book series by Bernard Waber. Songs written by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman), with Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. Sony Pictures will debut Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in theaters starting October 7th, 2022.