Full Trailer for Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' from Taika Waititi

"In Gods We Trust!" Let's go! Disney has debuted the full-length official trailer for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, the next big Marvel sequel directed by Taika Waititi following his fantastic Thor: Ragnarok from 2017. The film finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg (!!), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth back as Thor, plus Taika Waititi as Korg, Natalie Portman who finally gets into the action, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Sean Gunn, and Chris Pratt as Star Lord. I am SO glad they let Taika make another wacky Thor movie because this looks absolutely fabulous in every way, shape, & form! Hilariously original comedy along with some crazy twists and turns in the story. This is going to be a blast.

