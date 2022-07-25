Full Trailer for 'Medieval' Czech Warlord Movie Starring Ben Foster

"You must protect" The Altitude has revealed a new full-length official trailer for Medieval, a medieval epic about a Czech warlord, based on a true story from history. This massive Czech production is directed by a Czech filmmaker named Petr Jákl, and it's about an iconic Czech fighter who's mission is to keep a woman safe - though it's all in English and features an international cast. The film tells the story of fifteenth century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. Jan realizes that the fate of the Empire will be decided by his love for Lady Katherine and his fate doesn't lie in the hands of Kings, but in the hands of his own people. Ben Foster stars as Jan Zizka, with a massive ensemble: Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine, Til Schweiger, Roland Møller, Matthew Goode, William Moseley, Karel Roden, and Werner Daehn. This looks rather bland and it's strange to have a cast like this in a film that's so obviously Czechia's Braveheart, but okay. Maybe the action will be thrilling to watch?

Here's the full-length official trailer for Petr Jákl's Medieval, direct from Altitude's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Petr Jákl's Medieval here to view the first look again.

Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of history's greatest warriors. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire plummets into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battled for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is soon hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected & obeyed, no matter what. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. Medieval is directed by Czech actor / writer / filmmaker Petr Jákl, director of the movies Akte Kajínek and Ghoul previously. The screenplay is also by Petr Jákl, from a story by Petr Jakl Sr. and Kevin Bernhardt. Petr Jákl's Medieval in select US theaters on September 9th, arriving on VOD starting October 31st, 2022 this fall.