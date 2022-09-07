Full Trailer for 'My Policeman' Love Triangle Film Starring Harry Styles

"This love is all-consuming… I pit people who don't know what it feels like to be this in love." Amazon has debuted the main official trailer for an indie romantic drama called My Policeman, based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts. It's premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival soon before streaming on Amazon. The arrival of Patrick into Marion & Tom's home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous. The film takes place in both the 1990s and the 1950s, following three individuals caught up in a love triangle. Described as "a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness." It's about policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) + museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) embarking on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Many years later in the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret. Looks like it will be quite moving and emotional.

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. My Policeman is directed by acclaimed British theater director Michael Grandage, director of the film Genius previously, plus lots of theater work including King Lear and Red. The screenplay is written by Ron Nyswaner; based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Produced by Greg Berlanti, Philip Herd, Cora Palfrey, Robbie Rogers, Sarah Schechter. Amazon will debut Grandage's My Policeman in select US theaters on October 21st, 2022, then streaming on Prime Video on November 4th later this fall. Who wants to see this film?