Full Trailer for Netflix Series 'Clark' with Bank Robber Bill Skarsgård

"This f&!*ing society has never given me an honest chance!" Netflix has revealed the full-length trailer for the crime comedy series Clark, made by Swedish filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund (of the films Spun, Lords of Chaos, Polar). Clark tells the story of the Swedish criminal who gave rise to the idea of "The Stockholm Syndrome" during a failed bank robbery in Stockholm in the 70s. Clark Olofsson has been referred to as a "celebrity gangster", and over his many decades has managed to escape prisons and commit robberies all over Europe. Åkerlund explains: "Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life. These are the kinds of stories I always look for. It’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name 'Stockholm Syndrome', but it isn’t just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery. It’s about his whole life and what made him who he is, the truth and lies of his incredible career." Bill Skarsgård plays Clark, with Alicia Agneson, Vilhelm Blomgren, Sandra Ilar, Kolbjörn Skarsgård, and Hanna Björn. This is such a wild trailer! So much is going on! Give it a look.

Here's the main trailer (+ poster) for Jonas Åkerlund's series Clark, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Åkerlund's series Clark here, to see the first look again.

Based on the truth and lies of Clark Olofsson's autobiography, the Swedish language series will feature Clark’s early years until present day. The notorious gangster started his criminal career in the 1960s and became one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history. Convicted of several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies, he has spent more than half his life behind bars and has left behind a trail of trauma, heartbreak, disappointment and general devastation. In the 1970s Clark gave rise to the idea of "The Stockholm Syndrome" during a failed bank robbery in Stockholm - and has ever since then kept his position as celebrity criminal fooling all of Sweden to fall in love with him. Just like he desired. Clark is a mini-series directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, director of the films Spun, Horsemen, Small Apartments, Lords of Chaos, and Polar previously, plus tons of music videos including Beyonce's "Lemonade". The episodes are written by Fredrik Agetoft, Peter Arrhenius, and Jonas Åkerlund. Netflix will debut the 6-episode Clark mini-series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting May 5th, 2022 coming soon. Who's planning to watch this one?