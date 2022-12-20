Full Trailer for Netflix's Adaptation of Ferrante's 'The Lying Life of Adults'

"You believe in lies more than the truth." Netflix has unveiled the main official trailer for The Lying Life of Adults, a mini-series adaptation of the best-selling Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. The novel first debuted in 2020 and is one of Ferrante's biggest hits. The 6-episode Italian series directed by Edoardo De Angelis stars Giordana Marengo as Giovanna, whose turbulent transition from child to adolescence against the backdrop of 1990s Naples is the center of this story. A girl in search of her true reflection in a divided city: the Naples of the heights, which assumes a mask of refinement, and the Naples of the depths, a place of excess and vulgarity. Along with Marengo, the series also stars Valeria Golino as her Aunt Vittoria, with Alessandro Preziosi, Pina Turco, Azzurra Mennella, and Rossella Gamba. She seems to learn that adults live their lives full of lies, which she can see through, but isn't quite sure who she wants to be or what path she should be headed down for her future. Looks like a compelling coming-of-age story.

The search for a new face, after the happy one of childhood, oscillates between two consanguineous Naples which, however, fear and hate each other: the Naples above, which has given itself a fine mask, and the one below, which pretends to be excessive, trivial. Giovanna oscillates between high & low, now tumbling, now climbing, bewildered by the fact that, up or down, the city seems without answer and without escape. The Lying Life of Adults is a mini-series directed by Italian filmmaker Edoardo De Angelis, director of the films Mozzarella Stories, Perez, Indivisible, and The Vice of Hope previously, as well as some other TV work. It's based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. With writing by Ferrante, De Angelis, Laura Paolucci, and Francesco Piccolo. Netflix will debut The Lying Life of Adults series streaming on Netflix starting on January 3rd, 2023 at the beginning of the New Year. Who's interested? Look good?