Full Trailer for Netflix's Gnarly New 'Resident Evil' Series Set in 2036

"Do not resist!" Here we go again, time for more monster mania. Netflix has launched the gnarly full-length trailer for their reboot of Resident Evil - a fresh series from long-time producers Constantin Film taking us on a journey to a different time & place. They do go back to Raccoon City again, but it's not the same as we've seen before. Set in 2036 in London, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures of all kinds. In this new carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister. The series cast features Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. This looks as gory and disgusting and crazy as expected, but the VFX also look a bit sloppy, at least in this trailer. Maybe that's a part of the Resident Evil brand by now? Still might be gross fun to watch.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Resident Evil, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailers for Netflix's Resident Evil series here, for the first look again.

Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie. Netflix's Resident Evil series is produced and written by and showrun by Andrew Dabb, showrunner & writer & producer on the series "Supernatural" previously, also working on the "Grendel" series. It's executive produced by Mary Leah Sutton, Andrew Dabb, Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. It's produced by Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz. Netflix will debut the Resident Evil series streaming on Netflix starting July 14th, 2022 this summer. Look good?