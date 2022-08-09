Full Trailer for Netflix's Spicy 'Do Revenge' Teen Dark Comedy Film

"Ready to be my 'woman on the inside?'" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for the revenge dark comedy film titled Do Revenge, which is actually just a feature film and not a series for once (believe it!). After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each other's tormentors from high school. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. How's that for a pitch?! Do Revenge, the sophomore film from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, launches streaming on Netflix this September. The film also stars Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe, and Sophie Turner. Featuring music by Este Haim and Amanda Yamate. This looks like so much delicious fun! It seems to want to be the new Mean Girls for the 2020s, and I'm all for it.

Here's the official trailers (+ poster) for Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's Do Revenge, direct from YouTube:

Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Austin Abrams). Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is directed by young filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, now making her second feature after directing Someone Great previously. The screenplay is written by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Produced by Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Netflix will debut Do Revenge streaming worldwide on Netflix starting September 16th, 2022 coming soon. Who's down for this?