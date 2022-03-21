Full Trailer for 'New Gold Mountain' About Chinese Miners in Australia

"Why was she out in the bush that night?" Madman Films in Australia has released another trailer for the DVD debut of this mini-series titled New Gold Mountain, which originally aired on SBS TV last fall in Australia. The series is set in the middle of the 1850s in Australia about immigrants arriving to work in the gold mines at the Bendigo Goldfields. The charismatic "headman" of the White Hills Chinese mining camp suddenly finds himself struggling to maintain the very fragile harmony between the Chinese and European diggers, and authorities, when a murdered European woman is discovered to have links with the Chinese community. The Australian TV series stars Yosan An, Alyssa Sutherland, Christopher Baker, Dan Spielman, Mabel Li, and Sam Wang. This looks like an intense series about a real incident from history involving racism and brutality. "We all try to survive… it's just a question of the price we have to pay for it."

Here's a new Australian trailer (+ poster) for Madman's series New Gold Mountain, from YouTube:

The remarkable and untold story of the Chinese miners who arrived in the Victorian Goldfields in their thousands in the 1850s to try to make their fortune. 1857, the charismatic headman of the Chinese mining camp struggles to maintain the fragile harmony between Chinese and European diggers when a murdered European woman is discovered to have links to the Chinese community. New Gold Mountain is a mini-series created by Peter Cox originally made for Film Victoria, Screen Australia & SBS. Featuring episodes directed by TV director Corrie Chen, of the series "SeaChange", "Mustangs FC", "Wentworth" previously as well as many short films. With writing by Peter Cox, Pip Karmel, Benjamin Law, Yolanda Ramke, and Greg Waters. It's produced by Elisa Argenzio. Madman Films will debut the New Gold Mountain series in Australia on DVD coming soon. It already premiered on TV last fall in Australia. No US release has been set.