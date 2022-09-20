Full Trailer for New 'Let the Right One In' Series with Demián Bichir

"Brace yourself for what you're about to see." Showtime has debuted a full official for their new take on Let the Right One In, a streaming series re-adaptation of the beloved Swedish vampire book by John Ajvide Lindqvist. This new series centers on Mark and his daughter Eleanor, whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. This new version expands the story to indicate this vampirism is a "sickness" they're trying to cure before it infects others, while focusing on more than just this father and daughter. Huh, okay. The series stars Demián Bichir as Mark and Madison Taylor Baez as the vampire girl, along with Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster. I'll continue to say that I'm a huge fan of the original film and the American remake from Matt Reeves. This still doesn't look that good, Americanized in ways that just seem so unoriginal and uninteresting. Thoughts?

Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion. Let the Right One In is a new series for Showtime adapted by and showrun by Andrew Hinderaker, also of the series "Penny Dreadful", "Pure Genius", and "Away" previously. With episodes directed by Viet Nguyen, Hiromi Kamata, and Seith Mann. Based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. It's produced by Demián Bichir. And executive produced by Hinderaker, Seith Mann, and Marty Adelstein, plus Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios. Showtime will debut the Let the Right One In series streaming on Showtime starting on October 7th, 2022 early this fall.