Full Trailer for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' from Don DeLillo's Book

"Doesn't anyone want to pay attention to what's actually happening?" Netflix has unveiled the wild full trailer for Noah Baumbach's new film White Noise, based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Don DeLillo. This premiered at the Venice and New York Film Festivals earlier this fall. White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with all the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. The title is a reference to an industrial accident that unleashes an "airborne toxic event", which this trailer spends most of its time on. The film's ensemble features Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith. This is a good film, but not as good as it could've been, as it's not easy to adapt DeLillo's prose into cinema. That said, I still hope many people give it a watch and it shakes them up - it certainly has that potential. It's all about mindless Americans never wanting to confront real problems – only consume, consume, consume.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Noah Baumbach's White Noise, direct from YouTube:

Check out the stunning poster below - designed by artist Marija Tiurina. This specialty art print will be exclusively distributed in theaters showing White Noise starting November 25th.

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with all the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. White Noise is directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, director of the films Kicking and Screaming, Mr. Jealousy, Highball, The Squid and the Whale, Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We're Young, Mistress America, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Marriage Story previously. Adapted from Don DeLillo's book. It's produced by David Heyman and Noah Baumbach. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and it also played at the New York and London Film Festivals. Netflix will first debut Baumbach's White Noise in select US theaters on November 25th, 2022 this month, then streaming on Netflix starting December 30th. Who's up for this? Look any good?