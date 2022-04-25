Full Trailer for Peter Strickland's Strange 'Flux Gourmet' Food Horror

"Cooking and performing is a hazard." IFC Midnght has unveiled the main trailer for Flux Gourmet, a wacky indie horror dark comedy about a "food collective", made by the director of Berberian Sound Studio - Peter Strickland. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year to rather mixed reviews - you'll see why from this trailer. Set at an institute devoted to culinary + alimentary performance, an art collective finds themselves embroiled in power struggles, artistic vendettas and gastrointestinal disorders. It stars Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Leo Bill, Richard Bremmer. I appreciate the PR description for this one that calls it an "Intoxicating Gonzo Delicacy" - ha! That actually gets my attention. But the rest of this looks so dumb. Just not my cup of tea at all, it's literal artsy-fartsy cinema slop. However, if you like Strickland's films - you do not want to miss this.

A sonic collective who can’t decide on a name takes up a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. The members are caught in power struggles, only their dysfunctional dynamic is furthermore exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute's head, Jan Stevens. With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones, the Institute's 'dossierge' has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems whilst documenting the collective's activities. Upon hearing of visits to the gastroenterologist, Elle coerces him into her performances in a desperate bid for authenticity. The reluctant Stones puts up with the collective’s plans to use his condition for their art whilst Jan Stevens goes to war with Elle over creative differences. Flux Gourmet is both written and directed by English filmmaker Peter Strickland, director of the indie films Katalin Varga, Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy, and In Fabric previously. Produced by Serena Armitage and Pietro Greppi. IFC Midnight opens Strickland's Flux Gourmet in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 24th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Who's ready to eat?