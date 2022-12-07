Full Trailer for Poe Movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' Starring Bale & Melling

"I believe the dead haunt us because we love them too little." Netflix has unveiled the full official trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the second Edgar Allen Poe film this year about when he was at West Point. (Along with Raven's Hollow on Shudder.) It opens first in theaters later in December before playing on Netflix in January. Set at West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe. The film stars Christian Bale as Landor and Harry Melling as Poe, with Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, Brennan Cook, plus Charlie Tahan, and Robert Duvall. This is a damn fine trailer, it reminds me of Christopher Nolan's Insomnia, with all the confusion of the investigation. It's looking like this film might be pretty good after all.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye right here, to view the first look again.

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry—a young man by the name of Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). The Pale Blue Eye is both written and directed by American filmmaker Scott Cooper, director of the films Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, Hostiles, and Antlers previously. Based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Produced by Scott Cooper, Christian Bale, Tyler Thompson, John Lesher. Netflix will debut The Pale Blue Eye in select US theaters first on December 23rd, 2022 this fall, then streaming on Netflix starting January 6th, 2023 just after the New Year. Who wants to watch?